El Salvador’s President Urges Bitcoin Investors to Be Patient

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador’s President Urges Bitcoin Investors to Be Patient

Martin Young-BeInCrypto
2022-06-20 07:30
El Salvador president Nayib Bukele took to Twitter in an attempt to reassure crypto investors that things may not be as bad as they seem.
He advised people to stop looking at the charts and “enjoy life.” The comments came as bitcoin prices plunged to an 18-month low just below $18,000 at the weekend.
“If you invested in BTC your investment is safe and its value will immensely grow after the bear market. Patience is the key,” he added.
I see that some people are worried or anxious about the #Bitcoin market price.My advice: stop looking at the graph and enjoy life. If you invested in #BTC your investment is safe and its value will immensely grow after the bear market.Patience is the key.
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) June 19, 2022
Bukele bought his first batch of bitcoin for the treasury of El Salvador in early Sept 2021 when it was trading at a little over $51,000. There were two separate buys of 200 BTC each costing around $10 million at the time.
There were several more purchases during the final four months of the year and again in Jan. The final purchase was 500 BTC on May 9 according to the Bukele portfolio tracker.
The current value of El Salvador’s 2,301 BTC is $46 million, down 56.4% from purchase prices which total $105.6 million. The dollar cost average is currently $45,908 per BTC, more than double its current price.
El Salvador’s Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya also dismissed concerns the crypto market crash has damaged the country’s economy.
Speaking to Reuters last week, he said that “the fiscal risk is extremely minimal,” before adding, “forty million dollars does not even represent 0.5% of our national general budget.” He also said that there have been no losses because they have not sold the coins.
Associate professor at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, Julio Sevilla, said in a radio interview over the weekend that it was not a large amount:
“The president took out $150 million from the reserves of the country to invest in these projects of bitcoin, and that represents around 4% of the reserves. So it is obviously not an amount that they can take for granted, but it’s not an amount that will necessarily, you know, bankrupt the country.”
View full text