Celsius To “Pause” Twitter Spaces

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius To “Pause” Twitter Spaces

Ambar Warrick-Coingape
2022-06-20 06:13
Crypto lender Celsius said on Monday it is “pausing” its Twitter and Reddit spaces to focus on its debt restructuring, as withdrawals remain suspended.
The lender said in a blog post that it is in open dialogue with regulators and officials over when it could possibly resume withdrawals. On that front, it said the “process will take time.”
Celsius’ comments mark a week since the lender- one of the largest in the space- suspended withdrawals, swaps, and transfers, due to a severe liquidity crunch.
Focus now turns to how the lender may be able to navigate its liquidity woes and potentially return customer funds.

Celsius to keep withdrawals suspended indefinitely

Based on the wording of Celsius’ recent announcement, it appears that withdrawals from the platform are likely to remain suspended indefinitely.
Reports suggest that the firm has hired restructuring lawyers, and has potentially appointed Citigroup as a financial advisor on the restructuring.
A restructuring is usually the first step taken by a firm to find a way to repay its debtors without becoming insolvent. It is unclear where Celsius’ customers stand in this process, given that the firm has taken several highly leveraged loans.
While these loans were manageable when market conditions were favorable, a recent crash in crypto prices caused several of Celsius’ positions to be liquidated.
A drop in Lido Staked Ethereum (stETH) prices was the latest blow to the crypto lender, which was also exposed to the Terra meltdown.

Major shareholders chime in

Bnk To The Future, an online investment platform that claims to be a major shareholder in Celsius, said it supports a recovery plan for Celsius.
The firm has offered to lay out a recovery plan for the crypto lender, according to a blog post by CEO Simon Dixon.
The firm claims to have over 1000 customers exposed to the Celsius debacle, and that Dixon could see a hit to his personal finances if Celsius becomes insolvent.
View full text