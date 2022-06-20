After Embracing Crypto Payments, Tag Heuer Now Focuses on NFTs

The Swiss luxury watchmaker – Tag Heuer – said it will help its clients “stay in tune” with the rapidly changing world. As such, the company introduced a smartwatch feature that allows customers to show off their non-fungible token (NFT) collections.

Diving Into the NFT Universe

Last month, Tag Heuer teamed up with Bitpay to enable users to pay for luxury products in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies. As of the moment, the offering is only available when customers purchase on the company’s US website.

In a recent announcement, the firm revealed it will take “another bold step into the world of Web3” by launching an NFT viewer. Clients could use the feature to display their non-fungible token collections, which will be secured by verified proof of ownership.

“TAG Heuer presents a new way to bring these valuable and highly collectible artworks into the real world. For the first time, they can be worn on your wrist with verified proof of ownership. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 allows you to display NFT artworks on your watch by connecting your crypto wallet to guarantee authenticity.”

The company explained that users could pair their smartphones with the feature and transfer multiple NFTs. The watch face has three different ways of showing time while also displaying digital artworks. Moreover, individuals can connect the addition to popular cryptocurrency wallets, including Metamask and Ledger Live.

Tag Heuer praised the initiative predicting that digital collectibles could become a vital part of the cryptocurrency sector and unlock new use-cases in the future.

“It’s a brave new world out there,” the firm concluded.