Binance Market Update (2022-06-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 10.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,589 and $20,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,157, up by 11.74%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include USTC , ANC , and RNDR , up by 59%, 58%, and 40%, respectively.

Market movers: