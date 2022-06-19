copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-19)
Binance
2022-06-19 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, up by 10.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,589 and $20,320 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,157, up by 11.74%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include USTC, ANC, and RNDR, up by 59%, 58%, and 40%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1078 (+21.49%)
- ETH: $1103.29 (+20.69%)
- BNB: $212.1 (+12.82%)
- ADA: $0.4734 (+9.71%)
- XRP: $0.3212 (+8.88%)
- SOL: $33.31 (+18.67%)
- DOGE: $0.0605 (+20.16%)
- DOT: $7.43 (+13.09%)
- TRX: $0.0614 (+3.87%)
- SHIB: $0.00000819 (+11.13%)
Top gainers on Binance:
