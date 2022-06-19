Elon Musk: I Will Keep Supporting Dogecoin Despite The $258 Billion Lawsuit

The Tesla CEO posted on Twitter earlier today: “I will keep supporting Dogecoin.” He also revealed in response to a user that he is still buying the memecoin.

As usual, DOGE reacted to the billionaire’s tweet, and the price surged by 11% from $0.052 to $0.058 despite the bearish market.

Musk’s declaration of his continued support for Dogecoin comes a few days after an American investor filed a $258 billion lawsuit against him and two of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, for allegedly promoting DOGE and manipulating the price of the cryptocurrency.

I will keep supporting Dogecoin

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

As reported, the plaintiff, Keith Johnson, described Dogecoin as a “crypto pyramid scheme” and alleged that Musk and his companies deliberately promoted it as a legitimate investment.

The plaintiff argued that the billionaire’s endorsement of Dogecoin led many people to invest in the cryptocurrency, which is currently down by more than 90% from its 2021 all-time high of $0.73.

Johnson is seeking $86 billion in damages from the billionaire and $172 billion for losses incurred from DOGE trades since 2019. He also wants Musk to stop promoting or endorsing the cryptocurrency.