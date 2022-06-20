Bitcoin Hashrate Continues to Drop After New ATH

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Hashrate Continues to Drop After New ATH

Hououin Kyouma-Bitconist
2022-06-20 02:00
Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has already decreased since the new all-time high as the crypto’s price has struggled.
Bitcoin mining hashrate is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power connected to the BTC network.
When this metric's value rises, more mining rigs are coming online right now, suggesting that miners are finding the network attractive. On the other hand, a decline in the indicator suggests that some miners are taking their machines off the network, perhaps because of low profitability.
Usually, high values of the hashrate result in better performance of the blockchain, while low ones may lead to transactions being handled slower.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin hashrate over the past year:
Looks like the 7-day average value of the indicator has gone down in recent days | Source: Blockchain
As you can see in the above graph, the weekly Bitcoin mining hashrate set a new all-time high (ATH) of 231 EH/s just a few days back.
However, over the last two days or so, the metric has already observed some sharp downtrend, and its value is now around just 200 EH/s.
Revenues of miners depend on mainly a couple of things, the value of BTC in USD, and the total network hashrate. Since miners normally pay their electricity bills and other running costs in the dollar, BTC’s price in USD is relevant for them. The recent crash in the price of Bitcoin has meant miners’ block rewards (which have a fixed value as a whole) are now worth lesser.
The hashrate represents the amount of competition between the individual miners. The higher its value, the more divided the rewards between the miners. So, a high amount of hashrate can lead to lesser rewards for all or some miners.
As both of these factors have gone wrong from the Bitcoin miners’ perspective recently, their revenues have suffered. With the continued struggle in the crypto’s price in recent days, it seems miners with low efficiency machines or high electricity costs have started to take some rigs offline, registering as a decline in the hashrate.
View full text