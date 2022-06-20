MakerDAO Pauses DAI Deposits, Cites Adverse Market Conditions

MakerDAO, one of the oldest DAOs, has suspended its DAI stablecoin from being minted and deposited into Aave’s lending platform.

MakerDAO’s suspension came as crypto lender Celsius borrowed 100 million DAI against a collateral of stETH out of every 200 million DAI borrowed from Aave’s Ethereum V2.

Aave’s platform allows users to lend, borrow, and accrue interest on digital assets. One needs to post collateral for a loan to borrow digital assets from Aave. Collateralization in DeFi works much the same way as traditional finance, albeit a bit more technical.