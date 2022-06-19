Binance Market Update (2022-06-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, up by 4.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,589 and $20,020 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,755, up by 4.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include STORJ , POLS , and PEOPLE , up by 32%, 25%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers: