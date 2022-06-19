copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-19)
Binance
2022-06-19 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.87T, up by 4.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,589 and $20,020 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,755, up by 4.23%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include STORJ, POLS, and PEOPLE, up by 32%, 25%, and 21%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0604 (+4.99%)
- ETH: $1066.95 (+7.91%)
- BNB: $208.7 (+5.19%)
- ADA: $0.4685 (+2.63%)
- XRP: $0.3171 (+3.90%)
- SOL: $33.34 (+11.80%)
- DOGE: $0.05847 (+10.82%)
- DOT: $7.33 (+7.48%)
- TRX: $0.06194 (+0.88%)
- SHIB: $0.000008 (+2.96%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STORJ/BUSD (+32%)
- POLS/BUSD (+25%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+21%)
View full text