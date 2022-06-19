copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-19)
Binance
2022-06-19 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.82T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,589 and $19,514 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,641, down by -1.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLS, PEOPLE, and WOO, up by 27%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8354 (-6.99%)
- ETH: $966.83 (-2.22%)
- BNB: $195.8 (-1.95%)
- ADA: $0.4519 (-0.77%)
- XRP: $0.307 (+1.42%)
- SOL: $29.44 (+3.48%)
- DOGE: $0.05641 (+7.94%)
- DOT: $6.98 (+4.80%)
- TRX: $0.06071 (+2.03%)
- SHIB: $0.00000765 (-1.29%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- POLS/BUSD (+27%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+26%)
- WOO/BUSD (+22%)
