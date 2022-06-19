Binance Market Update (2022-06-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.82T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $17,589 and $19,514 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,641, down by -1.71%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POLS , PEOPLE , and WOO , up by 27%, 26%, and 22%, respectively.

Market movers: