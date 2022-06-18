Binance Market Update (2022-06-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.80T, down by -9.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,008 and $20,748 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,040, down by -12.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT , TFUEL , and API3 , up by 18%, 10%, and 8%, respectively.

Market movers: