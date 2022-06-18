copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-18)
Binance
2022-06-18 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.80T, down by -9.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,008 and $20,748 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,040, down by -12.09%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT, TFUEL, and API3, up by 18%, 10%, and 8%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7347 (-22.32%)
- ETH: $914.22 (-15.44%)
- BNB: $188.1 (-12.43%)
- ADA: $0.4314 (-11.23%)
- XRP: $0.2951 (-7.06%)
- SOL: $28.06 (-10.12%)
- DOGE: $0.0503 (-10.88%)
- DOT: $6.57 (-9.88%)
- TRX: $0.05911 (-1.47%)
- SHIB: $0.00000737 (-9.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LIT/BUSD (+18%)
- TFUEL/BUSD (+10%)
- API3/BUSD (+8%)
