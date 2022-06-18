Binance Market Update (2022-06-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -6.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,703 and $20,771 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,950, down by -8.14%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LIT , TFUEL , and QNT , up by 27%, 16%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers: