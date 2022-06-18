copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-18)
Binance
2022-06-18 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -6.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,703 and $20,771 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,950, down by -8.14%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LIT, TFUEL, and QNT, up by 27%, 16%, and 10%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9613 (-12.41%)
- ETH: $988.55 (-8.76%)
- BNB: $198.4 (-7.85%)
- ADA: $0.4564 (-6.21%)
- XRP: $0.3052 (-4.80%)
- SOL: $29.82 (-4.30%)
- DOGE: $0.05274 (-6.64%)
- DOT: $6.82 (-6.45%)
- TRX: $0.0614 (+2.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00000777 (-4.19%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LIT/BUSD (+27%)
- TFUEL/BUSD (+16%)
- QNT/BUSD (+10%)
