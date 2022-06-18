Binance Market Update (2022-06-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -7.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,703 and $21,194 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,970, down by -9.86%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT , NKN , and TFUEL , up by 14%, 11%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Pancakeswap launches a new version of its Mini-Program in Binance App

The Pancakeswap team revealed in a tweet on Friday that there is a new version of the PancakeSwap Mini-Program in the Binance App.

OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/17/2022): Celsius ignites the market

Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.

Market movers: