Binance Market Update (2022-06-18)
Binance
2022-06-18 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.84T, down by -7.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $18,703 and $21,194 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $18,970, down by -9.86%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LIT, NKN, and TFUEL, up by 14%, 11%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Pancakeswap launches a new version of its Mini-Program in Binance AppThe Pancakeswap team revealed in a tweet on Friday that there is a new version of the PancakeSwap Mini-Program in the Binance App.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/17/2022): Celsius ignites the marketRead the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9769 (-12.60%)
- ETH: $989.26 (-9.61%)
- BNB: $199.7 (-8.48%)
- ADA: $0.4559 (-7.92%)
- XRP: $0.3028 (-9.01%)
- SOL: $28.45 (-9.28%)
- DOGE: $0.05231 (-8.60%)
- DOT: $6.66 (-8.52%)
- TRX: $0.0595 (-2.48%)
- SHIB: $0.00000774 (-5.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LIT/BUSD (+14%)
- NKN/BUSD (+11%)
- TFUEL/BUSD (+7%)
