Binance Market Update (2022-06-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,206 and $21,328 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,520, down by -1.72%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STX , NKN , and POND , up by 27%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: