Binance Market Update (2022-06-17)
Binance
2022-06-17 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,206 and $21,328 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,520, down by -1.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STX, NKN, and POND, up by 27%, 20%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Pancakeswap launches a new version of its Mini-Program in Binance AppThe Pancakeswap team revealed in a tweet on Friday that there is a new version of the PancakeSwap Mini-Program in the Binance App.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/17/2022): Celsius ignites the marketRead the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- Sotheby’s Holds Crypto Auction for Rare Ferrari Supercar
- Gold & Bitcoin: Weekly Overview
- Musk Sees Logic for Twitter as a Crypto Payments Platform
- Biggest ‘stETH’ Pool Almost Empty, Complicating Exit for Would-Be Sellers
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2336 (-2.98%)
- ETH: $1081.18 (-1.47%)
- BNB: $214.9 (+0.37%)
- ADA: $0.486 (+0.21%)
- XRP: $0.3175 (+0.86%)
- SOL: $31.22 (+1.07%)
- DOGE: $0.05643 (+0.91%)
- DOT: $7.29 (+1.11%)
- TRX: $0.05999 (-0.61%)
- AVAX: $16.1 (-0.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
