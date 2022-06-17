Binance Market Update (2022-06-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -1.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,206 and $21,444 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,623, down by -1.91%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POND , NULS , and CTXC , up by 34%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: