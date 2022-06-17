copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-17)
Binance
2022-06-17 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.89T, down by -1.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,206 and $21,444 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,623, down by -1.91%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POND, NULS, and CTXC, up by 34%, 17%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Pancakeswap launches a new version of its Mini-Program in Binance AppThe Pancakeswap team revealed in a tweet on Friday that there is a new version of the PancakeSwap Mini-Program in the Binance App.
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/17/2022): Celsius ignites the marketRead the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- Sotheby’s Holds Crypto Auction for Rare Ferrari Supercar
- Gold & Bitcoin: Weekly Overview
- Musk Sees Logic for Twitter as a Crypto Payments Platform
- Biggest ‘stETH’ Pool Almost Empty, Complicating Exit for Would-Be Sellers
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2413 (-3.89%)
- ETH: $1083.88 (-2.39%)
- BNB: $215.2 (+0.14%)
- ADA: $0.4868 (-0.88%)
- XRP: $0.3206 (+1.46%)
- SOL: $31.14 (-0.16%)
- DOGE: $0.05649 (-0.60%)
- DOT: $7.29 (-1.49%)
- TRX: $0.06011 (+0.28%)
- AVAX: $16.07 (-1.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
