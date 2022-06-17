Harmony Protocol to issue a mainnet release this month

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Thursday that its Mainnet Release 4.3.10 is expected to release this month. The release will feature Remote Procedure Call (RPC) error fixes impacting a few partners. Harmony added that the update will be nonmandatory and is currently being tested.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by 1.8% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02550.