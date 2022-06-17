Harmony Protocol announces integration with OpenOcean

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has integrated with OpenOcean. OpenOcean is a decentralized exchange aggregator that integrates major DEXes across 17 public chains. The integration will help OpenOcean users access deeper liquidity and more options for efficient swaps, as major Harmony DEXes are now available to them. Harmony said its community can easily access several protocols via OpenOcean on Harmony.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by more than 1.77% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02557.