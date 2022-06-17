copy link
Axie Infinity introduces the Axie Creator Program
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-17 15:42
The Axie Infinity team announced via a blog post on Thursday that it is currently testing its Axie Creator Program. The Axie Creator Program is being designed to identify and, more importantly, support contributors who are impactful to the Axie ecosystem, the team added.
Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.
AXS, the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is down by more than 1.36% today and currently trades at $13.78.
