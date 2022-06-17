Algorand Foundation welcomes Spindle ASA to its ecosystem

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that Spindle ASA is its latest grant recipient. Spindle will focus on providing a platform where authors can publish their stories in new ways, such as by adding multimedia elements, audience participation, or unique monetization systems. The Spindle ASA platform offers an opportunity for the adoption of the Algorand Blockchain by introducing readers and writers to the ecosystem, the team added.

Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network". ALGO is trading at $0.3010 at press time, down by more than 10.68% in the last 24 hours.