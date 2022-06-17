The Sandbox partners with Samyang AANI

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Friday that it has partnered with Samyang AANI, a media commerce affiliate of Samyang Foods. The partnership will see the two entities work together to build Samyang Foods LAND in the metaverse. Furthermore, it will offer an interactive service for The Sandbox users along with an NFT collection of Samyang Foods brand and content IP in their own LAND, The Sandbox added.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is down by 0.87% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.8588 per token.