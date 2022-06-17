Crabada integrates Chainlink VRF and Keepers

The Chainlink team announced on Twitter on Thursday that Crabada has integrated the Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and Keepers services on the Avalanche network. The Chainlink VRF will help randomly select winners, and Keepers will enable the start and the stop of each draw, initiate the VRF call and distribute prizes to winners, Chainlink added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by more than 3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.39 at press time.