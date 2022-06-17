Girls Robots Dragons integrate Chainlink VRF

The Chainlink team announced on Twitter on Thursday that Girls Robot Dragons has integrated its Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Ethereum mainnet. Girls Robots Dragons NFT collection uses Chainlink VRF to help ensure fair and verifiably random mint.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is down by 1.87% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.31 at press time.