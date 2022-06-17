Pancakeswap presents a new Syrup Pool

The Pancakeswap team revealed in a tweet on Thursday that it has launched a new Syrup Pool with Antex. Antex is a DeFi ecosystem that consists of various products such as a stablecoin, crypto and fiat wallet, DEX, launchpad and more. Pancakeswap users can now stake CAKE and earn ANTEX tokens.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 2.10% today and is currently trading at $2.936.