Pancakeswap launches a new version of its Mini-Program in Binance App

The Pancakeswap team revealed in a tweet on Friday that there is a new version of the PancakeSwap Mini-Program in the Binance App. In this new version, all Syrup Pools are available in the Mini-Program, the team added. Pancakeswap said it is working to add more features and improve the performance of the Mini-Program.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is down by more than 4.2% today and is currently trading at $2.889.