copy link
create picture
more
deBridge adds support for Fantom blockchain
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-17 15:21
The Fantom team announced via Twitter on Thursday that interoperability protocol deBridge has added support for the Fantom blockchain. Thanks to this addition, deBridge now supports seven blockchains. deBridge will bring about seamless cross-chain functionality for Fantom ecosystem projects across DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and more, the Fantom team added. Developers can start using deBridge to power secure, seamless cross-chain experiences between Fantom and all our supported chains
View full text