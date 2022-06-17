deBridge adds support for Fantom blockchain

The Fantom team announced via Twitter on Thursday that interoperability protocol deBridge has added support for the Fantom blockchain. Thanks to this addition, deBridge now supports seven blockchains. deBridge will bring about seamless cross-chain functionality for Fantom ecosystem projects across DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and more, the Fantom team added. Developers can start using deBridge to power secure, seamless cross-chain experiences between Fantom and all our supported chains

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is up by 2.9% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.2378.