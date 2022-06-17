Binance Market Update (2022-06-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -2.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,206 and $21,768 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,048, down by -3.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ , CTXC , and STORJ , up by Infinity%, 24%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: