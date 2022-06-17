copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-17)
Binance
2022-06-17 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -2.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,206 and $21,768 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,048, down by -3.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, CTXC, and STORJ, up by Infinity%, 24%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Sotheby’s Holds Crypto Auction for Rare Ferrari Supercar
- Gold & Bitcoin: Weekly Overview
- Musk Sees Logic for Twitter as a Crypto Payments Platform
- Biggest ‘stETH’ Pool Almost Empty, Complicating Exit for Would-Be Sellers
- Bitcoin Could Hit $100K By Yearend, Majority Of Fund Managers Predict, Based On SurveyA recently published report finds that the majority of crypto fund managers remain bullish, with some projecting that Bitcoin may still reach $100,000 by the end of the year.
- Circle Introduces Euro Coin (EUROC), a Stablecoin Pegged to the EuroThe issuer of USDC, Circle, has announced that it will be issuing a second stablecoin, the Euro Coin (EUROC).
- Paris Saint Germain Fan Token Surpasses $15 Billion in Sales Volume, Topping RankingsParis Saint Germain (PSG) continued to cross milestones in the global fan token space after extending its lead as the top fan token by sales volume.
- CleanSpark Takes Advantage of Bear Market to Acquire Mining Rig ContractsCleanSpark (CLSK), is taking advantage of the bear market and falling prices for bitcoin mining rigs by buying existing purchase contracts from another miner for 1,800 Antminer S19 XP computers.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2624 (-5.73%)
- ETH: $1094.36 (-6.59%)
- BNB: $218.2 (-2.28%)
- ADA: $0.4953 (-1.41%)
- XRP: $0.3328 (+2.02%)
- SOL: $31.36 (-3.83%)
- DOGE: $0.05723 (-1.82%)
- DOT: $7.29 (-7.60%)
- TRX: $0.06104 (-0.21%)
- AVAX: $16.29 (-3.78%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BLZ/BUSD (+Infinity%)
- CTXC/BUSD (+24%)
- STORJ/BUSD (+19%)
