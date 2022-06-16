Binance Market Update (2022-06-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, down by -3.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,731 and $22,973 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,881, down by -3.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STORJ , CTXC , and FARM , up by 26%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: