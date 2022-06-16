copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-16)
Binance
2022-06-16 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,207 and $22,973 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,022, down by -1.77%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FARM, STORJ, and MBL, up by 35%, 29%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Could Hit $100K By Yearend, Majority Of Fund Managers Predict, Based On SurveyA recently published report finds that the majority of crypto fund managers remain bullish, with some projecting that Bitcoin may still reach $100,000 by the end of the year.
- Circle Introduces Euro Coin (EUROC), a Stablecoin Pegged to the EuroThe issuer of USDC, Circle, has announced that it will be issuing a second stablecoin, the Euro Coin (EUROC).
- Paris Saint Germain Fan Token Surpasses $15 Billion in Sales Volume, Topping RankingsParis Saint Germain (PSG) continued to cross milestones in the global fan token space after extending its lead as the top fan token by sales volume.
- CleanSpark Takes Advantage of Bear Market to Acquire Mining Rig ContractsCleanSpark (CLSK), is taking advantage of the bear market and falling prices for bitcoin mining rigs by buying existing purchase contracts from another miner for 1,800 Antminer S19 XP computers.
- Michael Saylor Suggests Entry Point For Bitcoin
- Polygon Co-Founder: Web3 Remains ‘Mega-Mega Bullish’ Despite Crypto Downturn
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.33 (+2.49%)
- ETH: $1110.26 (-0.81%)
- BNB: $214.9 (+1.22%)
- ADA: $0.491 (+3.59%)
- XRP: $0.3159 (+1.41%)
- SOL: $31.19 (+5.73%)
- DOGE: $0.05694 (+4.53%)
- DOT: $7.4 (+1.09%)
- TRX: $0.05992 (+8.81%)
- AVAX: $16.25 (+2.52%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FARM/BUSD (+35%)
- STORJ/BUSD (+29%)
- MBL/BUSD (+21%)
