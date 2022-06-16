TRON DAO Reserve to Withdraw Another 3 Billion TRX to Protect USDD Peg

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

TRON DAO Reserve to Withdraw Another 3 Billion TRX to Protect USDD Peg

Anthonia Isichei - CryptoPotato
2022-06-16 15:38
TRON DAO Reserve is prepared to withdraw another 3 billion TRX tokens from a centralized exchange and a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol as part of efforts to prevent a similar occurrence of Terra’s UST collapse.
  • The foundation made the announcement in a tweet on Thursday (June 16, 2022). However, the DAO did not name the CeFi and DeFi platforms where the withdrawals will occur.
  • With the latest announcement, the foundation intends to pull back a total of 5.5 billion TRX. The planned withdrawals are part of efforts to shrink liquidity for short traders and prevent a collapse, as was the case for Terra’s UST stablecoin.
  • Also, the move will stop short-traders from tanking the price of TRX as the token is used to redeem USDD like LUNA for UST. If they can cause TRX to decline sharply, the coin will not be valuable enough to honor USDD redemptions.
  • As previously reported by CryptoPotato, the decentralized organization revealed plans to withdraw 2.5 billion TRX tokens from Binance to “safeguard the blockchain industry and crypto market.”
  • The TRON DAO Reserve transferred $100 million USDC to Binance to purchase TRX and further deployed another $120 million to buy the token.
  • Earlier in June, Sun said TRON DAO will inject $2 billion to fight short positions on Binance and protect the USDD peg.
  • However, USDD is yet to gain parity with the U.S. dollar as the algorithmic stablecoin is currently trading at $0.97, according to CoinGecko. TRX’s price, on the other hand, is $0.060.
View full text