Bitcoin Could Hit $100K By Yearend, Majority Of Fund Managers Predict, Based On Survey

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Could Hit $100K By Yearend, Majority Of Fund Managers Predict, Based On Survey

Jet Encila - Bitcoinist
2022-06-16 14:30
Bitcoin received another hefty beating on Wednesday as its price inched closer to the $20,000 mark. Since then, the BTC price has risen alongside other cryptocurrencies as the US central bank announced its largest interest rate increase in three decades.
Despite the chaos, a recently published research report finds that the majority of crypto fund managers remain bullish, with some projecting that Bitcoin may still reach $100,000 by the end of the year.

Bitcoin Can Still Turn The Tide Around Despite Ongoing Tsunami

According to a study conducted by financial services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), majority of crypto fund managers surveyed believe that the world’s most sought-after crypto asset can still extricate itself out of the pit and reach a value of between $75K and $100K by the end of this year.
The “4th Annual Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report” is based on an April survey of 77 specialist crypto hedge fund managers, according to PWC, which also noted that their total assets under management (AUM) surpassed $4 billion last year.
Image: Moneycontrol
Majority of predictions (42%) placed the price of BTC between $75K and $100K by end of 2022.
As with earlier versions of the survey, PWC – one of the world’s Big Four accounting firms – asked respondents to forecast Bitcoin’s price at the end of 2022. Despite the negative cryptocurrency market at the time of the study, hedge fund managers remain surprisingly enthusiastic on the crypto.

A Most Bullish Majority Prediction: Bitcoin At $100,000

“We gave crypto fund managers the opportunity to contribute their estimates on where the price of BTC and the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization would be on Dec. 31, 2022,” PWC said.
The plurality of estimates (42 percent) pegged Bitcoin’s price between $75,000 and $100,000 by the end of 2022, while another 35 percent placed it between $50,000 and $75,000 by the end of this year.
BTC total market cap at $405 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
The majority of respondents believe that the total value of the crypto market, which was approximately $1.5 trillion at the conclusion of the study, will end up being higher.
John Garvey, leader of global financial services for PWC in the United States, stated that the recent collapse of Terra clearly illustrated the inherent hazards associated with digital assets. “The market will continue to have volatility, but it is maturing,” he said.
Meanwhile, in addition to the enormous development of cryptocurrency hedge funds over the previous year, the research highlighted bitcoin’s continued dominance within both cryptocurrency hedge funds and more traditional funds.
Featured image from GDA Capital, chart from TradingView.com
View full text