Multichain announces a partnership with Encentive

The Multichain team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has partnered with Encentive, a fiat-DeFi web3 operating system. Thanks to this partnership, developers can instantly create and customize modules for their own DeFi marketplaces for crypto tokens, and NFTs and these solutions can seamlessly deploy on more than one chain.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by more than 6.37% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $3.38.