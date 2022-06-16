Band Protocol is now live on the BitTorrent Chain

The BitTorrent team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Band Protocol has launched on its blockchain. As a result, BitTorrent and Band Protocol are now official partners. Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform with the aspiration to build high-quality suites of web3 development products.

The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network,

BTTC is trading at $0.00000078 at press time, down by more than 1.28% in the last 24 hours.