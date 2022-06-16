Immutable X launches its Arch v1.0

Immutable X announced the launch of its Arch v1.0 in a Medium post published on Thursday. Arch v1.0 is an initial design of an NFT bridging protocol from Layer-1 Ethereum to Layer-2 StarkNet with room for iteration and improvement, the team added. Immutable X added that when the token bridge is deployed, project owners will be able to register their L1 and L2 token contract pairs to make their assets bridgeable by reaching out to Immutable for manual contract registration.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 11% today and is trading at $0.734 at press time.