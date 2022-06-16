The Sandbox welcomes Lionsgate to the metaverse

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that Lionsgate is now part of its metaverse. Lionsgate has become the first film and TV studio to enter The Sandbox, the team added. The partnership will see Lionsgate bring experiences based on multiple film franchises starting with Action City, which will feature Hellboy and much more.

The Sandbox is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences. SAND is up more than 4.2% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.8702 per token.