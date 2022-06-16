Celo Foundation launches the Celo University Guild

The Celo Foundation announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has launched its Celo University Guild. The team said its Guild is a one-stop resource created to empower universities, colleges, and tertiary education institutions worldwide to host blockchain/crypto educational events and share Celo’s mission of achieving prosperity for all. The Guild empowers educational institutions worldwide to host web3 events and provides several resources, the team added.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys.

CELO is down by more than 12.62% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.921.