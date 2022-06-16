Axie Infinity releases developer documentation for the Ronin Network

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has released the developer documentation for the Ronin Network. Ronin Network is a sidechain, or parallel network, to Ethereum, that was created by Sky Mavis, the team behind Axie Infinity. The Axie Infinity team said these docs would help aspiring application and tool builders on their quest to build on Ronin.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.

AXS , the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by more than 2.99% today and currently trades at $14.91.