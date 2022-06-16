Axie Infinity to update its Origin game today

The Axie Infinity team told its community via a tweet on Thursday that it would be deploying an update to its Origin game in a few hours. The game will be down until the update is complete. Some of the updates will affect the user interface, changes to shield and secrets to improve competitiveness, and more.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.

AXS , the native token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, is up by 4.3% today and currently trades at $14.52.