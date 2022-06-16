Exchange
Theta Network (THETA) Rallied 20% Overnight

Ashish Kumar - Coingape
2022-06-16 12:03
The Theta Network (THETA) has emerged as one of the top gainers among the top cryptocurrencies. Its token prices have jumped by a whopping 20% in the past 24 hours.

THETA to drop Sony NFTs

As the global crypto market records some recovery, Theta Network announced its partnership with Sony Electronics. The tech giant will be releasing the 3D NFT for its Spatial Reality Display on the ThetaDrop. It mentioned that the drop will begin on Jun 17, 2022, at 1 pm PT. Theta added that waitlist and pre funding is available now.
According to the release, the Tiki Guy non fungible Token (NFT) is a 3D asset that can be projected on the SONY’s limited electronic display. It added that the NFT was made in order to be as scarier as possible. The website shows that the Tiki Guy is a limited edition NFT with a quantity of 500 only. Earlier, Theta Drop NFT Marketplace hosted drops for famous celebrities and game shows like ‘American Idol and more.
The THETA prices have jumped to trade at an average price of $1.24, at the press time. The recent price jump has helped the token to cover up some part of the recent price drop. The networks token’s price has registered a decline of around 12% over the past 30 days. Its 24 hour trading volume has surged by over 55% to stand at $137.2 million.

Replay launches Validator Node

In addition to this, Theta Network also announced that the video tracking and payments based blockchain “Replay” has launched their Theta Validator Node. They mentioned that its network’s 25th overall. The release highlighted that the Theta validator group continues is exploring diverse cross section used by different users.
Many media and tech giants like Samsung, Sony, and Google stand on the list of their validators. Crypto exchanges and projects like Binance, blockchain and Gumi cryptos are also a part of it.
