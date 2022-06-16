The Sandbox (SAND) Jumps 20% After Partnering With This Major Studio

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Sandbox (SAND) Jumps 20% After Partnering With This Major Studio

Ambar Warrick - Coingape
2022-06-16 10:53
The Sandbox’s native token, SAND, rallied from eight-month lows on Thursday after the metaverse announced a partnership with Lionsgate Studios.
SAND jumped as much as 20% to $0.9715 after the announcement, although it eventually pared some gains to trade at $0.8647. The news helped SAND break a seven-day losing streak amid weakness in the broader crypto market.
Lionsgate is one of the largest independent studios in the United States, and owns properties such as Hellboy, Rambo, and The Expendables- which are now set to be featured in The Sandbox.
The metaverse will now set up an area dedicated to Lionsgate media properties, called “Action City.”

Lionsgate partnership brings more licensed interest in The Sandbox

Under the partnership, Lionsgate’s “Action City” will feature popular licensed properties belonging to the studio, as well as its long-time collaborator Millennium Films.
The Sandbox claims that the partnership makes Lionsgate the first major Hollywood studio to enter the metaverse. But it is far from the metaverse’s first prolific partnership.
The virtual platform features content from Adidas, Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs, and has also sold land to major firms such as HSBC.
No financial details of the Lionsgate agreement were revealed.
The Sandbox, which is owned by blockchain gaming giant Animoca Brands, is reportedly looking to raise capital at a valuation of over $4 billion.

Can metaverse interest overtake a crypto crash?

The Sandbox and its peers have seen a drastic decline in token prices this year, as crypto markets crashed. But their backing by an established metaverse, especially for The Sandbox and peer Decentraland, may give them better prospects than their smaller peers.
During times of rising inflation and high interest rates, investors usually look at projects with a tangible product or service- something The Sandbox and most of its metaverse peers can attest to.
This may give SAND some resilience against ongoing ructions in the crypto market. Still, the token has lost about 85% of its value in 2022.
View full text