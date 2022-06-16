Data: Ethereum Addresses in Loss Hit An All-Time High

The past few days have been particularly challenging for ETH’s price. The cryptocurrency declined towards $1K yesterday, where bulls were able to prevent any further drops.

However, this has also put the number of ETH addresses in loss at an all-time high.

Data from analytics provider Glassnode reveals that the number of Ethereum addresses in loss based on a 7-day moving average has reached an all-time high at over 38.6 million.

Source: Glassnode