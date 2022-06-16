Chainlink Price Feeds is now available on the Moonbeam network

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that its Price Feeds feature is now available on the Moonbeam network. Moonbeam said the integration of Price Feeds helps enable builders to reliably source aggregated price information from many exchanges, helping ensure price accuracy.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 13.85% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.72 at press time.

Moonbeam is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain that operates as a parachain on the Polkadot network. Being EVM-compatible allows Ethereum-based applications to deploy on Moonbeam. GLMR , the native token of the Moonbeam network, is up by more than 5% today and currently trades at $0.8316 per coin.