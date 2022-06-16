Replay launches a new Theta validator node

The Theta team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Replay has launched a new Theta validator node. Replay is a blockchain video tracking and payments platform. Replay now joins a list of other Theta Validator Nodes, including Google Cloud, Sony Europe, CAA, and Samsung.

Theta is a decentralized video delivery network powered by users, running on a dedicated blockchain (Theta Network). Its value proposition is to reduce the costs of content delivery networks by effectively creating a mesh network of shared content.

THETA is currently trading at $1.211, up by more than 18% in the last 24 hours.