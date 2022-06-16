Binance Market Update (2022-06-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 7.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,072 and $22,973 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,747, up by 7.51%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ANT , KP3R , and ZRX , up by 55%, 45%, and 29%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: