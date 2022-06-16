copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-16)
Binance
2022-06-16 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, up by 7.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,072 and $22,973 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,747, up by 7.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ANT, KP3R, and ZRX, up by 55%, 45%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Michael Saylor Suggests Entry Point For Bitcoin
- Michael Saylor Says MicroStrategy Margin Call Talk Is ‘Much Ado About Nothing’MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor reiterated his bullish stance on owning bitcoin as part of the company’s strategy, and said he remains unconcerned about a margin call on the company’s bitcoin-backed loan from Silvergate.
- These Crypto Exchanges Are Hiring Despite The MarketSome exchanges have managed to buck the trend in job cuts.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3991 (+1.56%)
- ETH: $1171.62 (+13.81%)
- BNB: $223.3 (+11.54%)
- ADA: $0.5028 (+10.00%)
- XRP: $0.3262 (+8.23%)
- SOL: $32.61 (+20.69%)
- DOT: $7.88 (+14.20%)
- DOGE: $0.05829 (+15.04%)
- TRX: $0.06115 (+21.72%)
- AVAX: $16.92 (+14.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
