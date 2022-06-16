Polygon Co-Founder: Web3 Remains ‘Mega-Mega Bullish’ Despite Crypto Downturn

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Co-Founder: Web3 Remains ‘Mega-Mega Bullish’ Despite Crypto Downturn

Chayanika Deka-CryptoPotato
2022-06-16 01:22
Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market’s downturn have left industry experts anticipating an extended winter. But Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal believes the big picture for Web 3 remains bullish. The exec asserted that the correction has more to do with “macro” than any fundamental weaknesses in the Web 3 sector.

What’s Next?

In the latest Twitter thread, Nailwal said Web 3 remains bullish despite the market-wide chaos.
“Long-term Web3 remains mega-mega bullish, so newbies keep learning and builders keep building!”
While predicting a long bear market, Nailwal noted that if the US Federal Reserve manages to “remove” the uncertainty plaguing the market, there might be a respite and suggested that “there is a lot of dry powder sitting on the sidelines to bring in aggressive bull rallies.” However, a possibility of such a scenario appears bleak, considering sticky inflation and stagflation concerns.
Several Venture capital funds have raised a significant amount of capital. Nailwal believes even though these entities will take a cautious approach in selecting their bets and acceptable valuations would be much lower but the exec expects the “thesis-based VCs to keep deploying.” He also added that most of them will also play in liquid markets.
The Polygon co-founder predicted that markets will eventually be able to find a bottom after inflation hits a peak in 3-6 months when Fed raises rates. Only then will “things become normal.”

Cutting Jobs

As global stocks slid, investors offloaded assets deemed risky, which inadvertently sparked a massive sell-off in crypto. The market saw trillions of dollars in value wiped out as a result. The ongoing volatility has destroyed both long and short positions.
Amid a weak global economic outlook, many established cryptocurrency platforms, including Coinbase, Gemini, BlockFi, and CryptoCom, have slashed their workforces, citing the dramatic shift in macroeconomic conditions. Crypto firms appear to be struggling to weather the storm.
Binance is among the handful of companies defying the current market sentiment of lay-offs and cost-cutting plans. The exchange’s chief executive recently boasted about having a “war-chest” to help the platform amid a falling crypto market. CZ even went on to say that crypto winter is a great time to hire people.
View full text