Binance Market Update (2022-06-15)
Binance
2022-06-15 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,072 and $22,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,667, down by -2.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANT, PEOPLE, and KP3R, up by 30%, 27%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Michael Saylor Says MicroStrategy Margin Call Talk Is ‘Much Ado About Nothing’MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor reiterated his bullish stance on owning bitcoin as part of the company’s strategy, and said he remains unconcerned about a margin call on the company’s bitcoin-backed loan from Silvergate.
- These Crypto Exchanges Are Hiring Despite The MarketSome exchanges have managed to buck the trend in job cuts.
- Bond Traders Raise Bets for Fed Rate Hike, Adding to BTC Pressure
- Crypto Lender Celsius Hires Restructuring Attorneys, WSJ Reports
- EU Finance Commissioner Calls for Speedy Passage of Crypto Law
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.3384 (-6.45%)
- ETH: $1174.23 (-2.43%)
- BNB: $221.6 (+0.09%)
- ADA: $0.5127 (+8.23%)
- XRP: $0.3239 (+1.47%)
- SOL: $31.58 (+7.63%)
- DOT: $8 (+9.89%)
- DOGE: $0.05867 (+5.92%)
- TRX: $0.05969 (+9.14%)
- AVAX: $17.08 (+6.22%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ANT/BUSD (+30%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+27%)
- KP3R/BUSD (+20%)
