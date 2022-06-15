Binance Market Update (2022-06-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.93T, down by -0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,072 and $22,468 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,667, down by -2.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ANT , PEOPLE , and KP3R , up by 30%, 27%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: