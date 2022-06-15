copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-15)
Binance
2022-06-15 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.91T, down by -5.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,072 and $22,750 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,398, down by -5.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include UMA, PEOPLE, and BAT, up by 21%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Michael Saylor Says MicroStrategy Margin Call Talk Is ‘Much Ado About Nothing’MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor reiterated his bullish stance on owning bitcoin as part of the company’s strategy, and said he remains unconcerned about a margin call on the company’s bitcoin-backed loan from Silvergate.
- Bond Traders Raise Bets for Fed Rate Hike, Adding to BTC Pressure
- Crypto Lender Celsius Hires Restructuring Attorneys, WSJ Reports
- EU Finance Commissioner Calls for Speedy Passage of Crypto Law
- OpenSea Migrates to Seaport Protocol in Bid to Lower Transaction Costs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.273 (-12.70%)
- ETH: $1118.98 (-10.22%)
- BNB: $212.3 (-6.39%)
- ADA: $0.4739 (-5.48%)
- XRP: $0.3117 (-2.96%)
- SOL: $29.48 (-4.60%)
- DOT: $7.36 (-0.81%)
- DOGE: $0.05447 (-4.47%)
- TRX: $0.05507 (-6.90%)
- AVAX: $15.85 (-4.75%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- UMA/BUSD (+21%)
- PEOPLE/BUSD (+16%)
- BAT/BUSD (+13%)
