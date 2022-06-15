copy link
Neo issues a mainnet upgrade notice
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-15 15:55
The Neo team announced in a blog post on Tuesday that it has released a mainnet upgrade. Neo-CLI v 3.3.1 was released on June 14, 2022, and will be deployed to T5 TestNet on June 15, 2022, and MainNet on June 16, 2022. According to the team, this upgrade is a hotfix version, which fixes some problems found in v3.3.0. As such, the Neo team encouraged its community to upgrade to the latest version.
