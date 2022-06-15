ProjectX integrates Chainlink VRF, Price Feeds and Keepers

DeFi platform ProjectX announced via a Medium blog on Tuesday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds, Keepers, and Verifiable Random Function (VRF). By integrating multiple Chainlink services, ProjectX said it now has access to a verifiable source of randomness needed to help underpin secure lucky draws, high-quality and decentralized price data that helps ensure node regeneration fees are accurately calculated, and a reliable smart contract automation service that helps automatically burn virtual nodes that have not paid their maintenance fees.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 0.94% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.45 at press time.