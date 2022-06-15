HBAR Foundation partners with Merkle Science

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it has partnered with Merkle Science. Merkle Science is a crypto threat detection, risk management, and compliance for businesses, banks, and government agencies. The partnership will see Merkle Science enhance Hedera network participants' ability to identify and mitigate fraud and crypto crime.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0647 at press time, down by more than 2.7% over the last 24 hours.