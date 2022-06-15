Immutable X announces a partnership with TurnerSportsPR

Immutable X announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with TurnerSportsPR. The two entities will work together to build blockchain games for premier sports, powered by StarkWare. TurnerSportsPR is a leading sports news brand and houses platforms such as Bleacher Report, TNT and TBS.

Immutable X

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

IMX

is down by 6.68% today and is trading at $0.671 at press time.