UniqueSmart integrates Chainlink VRF on Avalanche

Decentralized exchange UniqueSmart announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Avalanche mainnet. Following this integration, UniqueSmart now has access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to give each user an equal chance to receive an airdrop or be placed on the allowlist.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is up by 0.47% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.36 at press time.